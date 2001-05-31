MetaPhore initiates Ph I trial of M40403

MetaPhore Pharmaceuticals has received US Food and Drug Administrationapproval of its Investigational New Drug application to conduct Phase I clinical trials to determine the pharmacokinetics of M40403 for the treatment of advanced skin and end-stage kidney cancers. The company will then conduct Phase II trials which will evaluate M40403 as a co-therapy with interleukin-2, as it has previously been shown to significantly improve the effectiveness of the latter in preclinical studies.