A clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for cardiometabolic diseases.

MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is focused on developing novel therapies for cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity and metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

The company’s lead drug candidate is DA-1726, an injectable treatment designed to help people lose weight by mimicking natural hormones that regulate appetite and metabolism. In early 2025, MetaVia reported encouraging results from a Phase I trial showing that patients lost up to 6% of their body weight in less than a month. The treatment also reduced waist size and showed a strong safety profile, with no major side effects. In July 2025, MetaVia began testing a higher dose (48 mg) to find the best balance between effectiveness and tolerability, with results expected by the end of the year.

MetaVia’s second program, DA-1241, is a daily oral pill being developed for MASH (metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis), a form of fatty liver disease. Data presented in May 2025 showed that the drug improved liver health and blood sugar markers in a mid-stage study.

In May 2025, MetaVia raised $10 million in new funding through a private placement, extending its cash runway into 2026. With two promising programs and positive early trial results, MetaVia is positioning itself as a player in the growing market for metabolic disease treatments.

