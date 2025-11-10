Mexican Consumer Agency Calls For Generics

Given the continuous increase in the prices of prescription drugs in Mexico, the Mexican Research Association for Protection of Consumers asserts that "now is the ideal moment for laboratories to change their policies and commercialize free-market medicines" (those not protected by trade marks).
Association president Arturo Lomeli says this would be an alternative and a help for the country's consumers, and would mean prices would be 70%-80% cheaper than trade marked products.
The liberalization of drug prices since the December 20, 1994, devaluation of the peso has continued unhindered by the authorities, Mr Lomeli alleges, accusing the Ministries of Health and Commerce of this omission. The latter's policy, he says, is far removed from the desired attitude of helping consumers.
