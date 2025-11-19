Wednesday 19 November 2025

Mexican Drug Industry Struggling

9 July 1995

The Mexican pharmaceutical industry, like all the country's industries, has been affected by the difficult economic problems that the country is currently facing (Marketletters passim) in addition to those outlined above by Luciano Calenti at the Latin American drug industry meeting in the Dominican Republic.

At the meeting, Rafael Gual of the Mexican national drug industry association, ANAFAM, told the Marketletter that he does not anticipate much improvement this year but is hopeful that 1996 may bring an improved economic environment.

Although no companies are known to have withdrawn completely from the Mexican drug market, there is evidence of products manufactured in Mexico being substituted by imported drugs.

