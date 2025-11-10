Mexican Pharma Industry Protests Against VAT Hike

While Mexico's Finance Ministry, defending the highly unpopular 50% increase in value-added tax to 15%, claims this will not be imposed on medicines and food products, the entire Mexican pharmaceutical and pharmacy industry is angered and concerned about the ultimate impact on new, potentially sharp increases for all medical products.

Although technically medicines will be exempt from the tax, as they have been in the past, drugmakers and pharmacists are concerned about a new tax rate, scheduled to come into effect September 1, which is to be levied on raw materials used to produce pharmaceuticals.

Price Rises Inevitable Arturo Gonzalez Gongora, director of fiscal policy for the Finance Ministry, did not disclose the percentage of the new levy, although it probably will also be on a 15% level. The consensus of opinion in the pharmaceutical sector is that price increases will be inevitable. And despite the fact that medicines are free of taxation, price rises have already begun in privately-owned pharmacies and pharmacy departments in supermarkets. The latter are still offering a 20% discount, and 25% for senior citizens having credentials confirming their age.