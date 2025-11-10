Mexican Social Security Inst Future in Doubt

The future of the Mexican social security institute (IMSS) remains unresolved and is now "at a most delicate point," says former IMSS general secretary Manuel Cadena Morales. The IMSS has been in crisis for nearly a year now, and a total overhaul and reform is absolutely essential, said Senator Cadena.

Party of Democratic Revolution president Porfiro Munoz Leda also foresees bankruptcy without major growth in jobs and the economy, and the Mexican Employers Confederation, which sharply opposes "pacts" and other government measures to reverse the crisis, says that without adequate reforms the IMSS will fold by year-end. Funds from employer and worker contributions and the government's 5% contribution have suffered with soaring unemployment, now said to be over 8 million although official figures put the total at under half this. There are reportedly frequent shortages of drugs, long delays for consultations and inefficiency in the provision of treatment.