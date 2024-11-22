Mexico Approves Interferon's Altemol

The Mexican Ministry of Health has approved Interferon Science's injectable natural source interferon alpha-n3 product, Altemol, for the intralesional treatment of refractory or recurrent external genital warts in adults. The product will be sold in Mexico by licensee Industria Farmaceutica Andromaco.
Under the licensing agreement, Andromaco will sponsor a clinical trial in Mexico. A Phase II trial is now underway in Mexico City in patients with AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma.
