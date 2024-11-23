MEXICO BOOSTS HEALTH SPENDING

Mexico's national expenditures on health care will reach a total of $12.9 billion by the end of this year, or 24% of total spending by the federal government, according to the Health Secretary, Jesus Kumate Rodriguez.

an alliance between the Ministries of Health and Education is improving health care in the country, he said, but much still remains to be done, including improvements to the number of medical specialists operating in Mexico and to the standards of care which they provide.