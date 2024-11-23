Mexico Health Ministry Policing Drugstores

The Mexican Health Ministry will make inspection visits to drugstoresfrom this week to ensure that Biomeride (sulpiride) and Ponderax (fenfluramine) have been retired from stocks, says Antonio Pascual Feria. president of the Mexico Valley Drugstore Union. These drugs are currently under investigation to check on dangerous side effects fpr vascular problems (Marketletters passim), reports the Infolatina.news agency. The Ministry will also check if the drugstores are selling potentially dangerous drugs to patients without a prescription.
