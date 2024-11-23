Mexico/PAHO Drug Control Accord

Mexico has signed an agreement for technical cooperation with the PanAmerican Health Organization, aimed at ensuring that fake and poor-quality products cannot be placed on the market. The accord will list all medicines sold in Mexico and certify inspections and approvals by their manufacturers.
