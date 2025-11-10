Mexico's Casa Autrey 1st Qtr Sales Rise 9%

Leading Mexican pharmaceutical and consumer products distributor Casa Autrey reports first-quarter 1995 sales up 9% at 982.6 million new pesos (approximately $153 million adjusted to peso fluctuations in the period).
The company reported net income at 6.1 million new pesos, with this representing a sharp 83.2% reduction over the 36.5 million new pesos earned in the like, year-earlier period. Operating, selling and administrative costs all increased. And financing costs leapt 535.6% compared to the equivalent 1993 period, due to the crippling interest rates, which are still operating in the country.
