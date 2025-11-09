Mexico Seeks To Amend Health Law

Mexico's Ministry of Health has presented a proposal to amend the General Health Law. The president of the Senate health Commission, Senator Genevesco Figuera Zamudio, says reform can no longer be delayed, given the large numbers of people without access to health care. He put the total at over 10 million, but observers say the real figure is much higher because of this year's significant rise in unemployment.
