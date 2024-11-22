MGI Deal With Upjohn

- MGI Pharma has granted Upjohn Canada the Canadian rights to Salagen Tablets (pilocarpine), which was approved in the USA for radiation-induced xerostomia in head and neck cancer patients earlier this year. MGI now markets the drug for this condition in the USA, and is testing the drug in Phase III trials to treat dry mouth in Sjogren's syndrome patients. European rights have been granted to Chiron Therapeutics, and an option to license the drug in Japan is held by Kissei Pharmaceutical.
