MGI/Helsinn's Aloxi meets Ph III endpoints

US drugmaker MGI Pharma and partner Helsinn Healthcare SA, a privately-held Swiss pharmaceutical group, have completed two Phase III trials of their drug Aloxi (palonosetron HCl) injection for the prevention of post-operative nausea and vomiting. Both clinical trials successfully met the primary efficacy endpoint of complete response for the 0-24 hour time period following surgery for the selected dose of 0.075mg. In addition, both trials achieved the secondary endpoints of complete response for the 0-48 and 0-72 hour time periods. The incidence, pattern, and intensity of adverse events were similar among treatment groups, and the most frequently observed side effects were headache and constipation, the firms noted.

Two randomized, multicenter Phase III clinical trials were conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of three doses of Aloxi compared to placebo for the prevention of PONV. Based on these results, Helsinn and MGI plan for the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration during the first half of next year. Aloxi is approved by the US regulator for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately and highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.