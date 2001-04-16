MGI starts new prostate cancer trial

MGI Pharma of the USA has started another Phase II trial of irofulven,its novel anticancer drug, using an intermittent dosing schedule in hormone-refractory prostate cancer patients. The new study, to be conducted in Europe, will look at the activity of irofulven when given every other week as a single agent or in combination with prednisone. MGI's first Phase II study looked at five days' dosing every 28 days.