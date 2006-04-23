MGI submits Saforis NDA to US FDA

The USA's MGI Pharma has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for Saforis (glutamine in UpTec), its oral suspension powder for the prevention and treatment of oral mucositis in patients receiving mucotoxic cancer therapy.

According to the firm, one pivotal trial and several supportive studies form the Saforis NDA. The Phase III pivotal trial was successfully completed in 326 patients with breast cancer who were receiving anthracycline-based chemotherapy regimens. Patients on Saforis experienced a 22% relative risk reduction of clinically-significant (World Health Organization Grade 2 or higher) oral mucositis compared with placebo (p=0.026). In addition, the incidence of severe oral mucositis (WHO Grade 3 or higher) was significantly reduced in Saforis patients when compared to placebo (1.2% versus 6.7%; p=0.005).