Michael J Fox Foundation award for Alnylam

USA-based Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, an RNA interference therapeutics company, says that it has been awarded a grant from the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, under the latter's drug discovery and development program aimed at addressing obstacles that currently impede progress in bringing new Parkinson's disease therapies to market. The amount of the award is not specified.
Alnylam and scientific collaborators at the USA's Mayo Clinic are applying RNAi technology toward the development of a therapeutic for treatment of PD using small interfering RNAs, the molecules that induce RNAi, to achieve silencing of alpha-synuclein, a protein whose over-expression has been linked to the disease.
The accumulation of excess alpha-synuclein protein has been shown to be associated with the cause and/or pathway of PD. Experts believe that reducing the levels of alpha-synuclein in the brain of patients may slow or halt the progression of the disease and its associated symptoms. To date, no drugs have been identified that are capable of lowering alpha-synuclein levels in the brain. New approaches like RNAi may pave the way for novel treatments based on direct administration of siRNAs to the central nervous system of PD patients, the firm notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze