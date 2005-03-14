Michael J Fox Foundation commits $10M for second LEAPS program

The USA-based Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research has announced the launch of a second LEAPS (Linked Efforts to Accelerate Parkinson's Solutions) funding effort, committing up to $10.0 million to support ambitious research projects that will translate into new treatments or otherwise have a tangible impact on PD research.

LEAPS is a novel research paradigm designed to hasten progress in the study of PD by funding collaborative, milestone-driven approaches to tackle important research questions. The 2003 LEAPS program successfully attracted innovative and potentially high-impact concepts from the research community, and the Foundation hopes to build upon that experience with the 2005 LEAPS program.