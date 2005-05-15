Michigan "must repeal law protecting pharma"

A group of Michigan residents is travelling around the US state drumming up support for the repeal of a 1996 state law which protects drugmakers from law suits if the products in question have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The law is unique to Michigan and was passed to stop frivolous suits. Democrats in the Republican-led state legislature say they will repeal it retroactively but opponents claim this would only enrich trial lawyers. Republicans also warn of the need to protect the state economy and health care providers, as well as state residents. The law does permit law suits if companies have acted to influence the FDA improperly or to mislead consumers.
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