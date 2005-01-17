Microbix in flu vaccine deal

Toronto, Canada-based Microbix Biosystems says that it has entered into an agreement with a major, unnamed, international vaccine producer whereby the two companies will collaborate in evaluating the Canadian firm's proprietary technology designed to significantly boost the production yield of flu vaccine.
Following a successful initial review, Microbix has received a total of $250,000 for granting an exclusive right to its partner to evaluate the technology over the next five months, ending June 30. Should the companies enter into a definitive licensing agreement, Microbix will receive milestone payments and royalties on worldwide sales of product using its technology.
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