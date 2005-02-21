Microdosing trial produces good result

The Consortium for Resourcing and Evaluating Accelerated mass spectroscopy Microdosing, the industry-sponsored trial of the novel pharmacokinetics protocol, has posted encouraging results.
Microdosing utilizes accelerated mass spectroscopy, a technology so sensitive it can detect a pharmacokinetic profile following a minute, sub-pharmacological dose. The technique means Phase I information from human subjects can be obtained at an early preclinical stage, shortening the costly development process.
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