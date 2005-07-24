MicroFluidic get $2.0M contract for bio agent test

MicroFluidic Systems, a privately-held firm headquartered in Pleasanton, California, USA, says it has been awarded a new $2.0 million contract by the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop an instantaneous biological agent detection system.

Under the contract, the group will apply its proprietary microfluidic and microdevice technologies to develop a flow-through detection system able to detect suspected biological agents in five minutes or less.