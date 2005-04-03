Migraine: a painful future for triptans?

Migraine treatment revenues have shown almost 12% growth in the last four years across the seven major pharmaceutical markets, reaching some $2.4 billion in 2003, but this will slow as the sector becomes increasingly crowded, says a new study from Research and Markets.

First-line therapy predominantly utilizes simple analgesics and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, despite the lack of sustained anti-migraine effect seen with these products and the risk of rebound headaches. Commercial growth of the triptan class has the potential to be accelerated by encouraging wider and earlier use through education of patients and primary care providers, it says.