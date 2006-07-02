Migraine combo-therapy evaluated

Pozen and GlaxoSmithKline's investigational, combination migraine product has demonstrated effective treatment of migraine-associated neck pain/discomfort and sinus pain/pressure, according to new data presented at the annual meeting of the American Headache Society in Los Angeles. In addition, use of the compound was statistically superior in producing pain-free rates as early as 30 minutes.

Furthermore, significantly more patients reached pain-free status at two hours; this result was sustained for 24 hours without the use of additional medicine. This single tablet combination therapy - currently under review with the US Food and Drug Administration under the proposed trade name Trexima - contains sumatriptan 85mg, as the succinate salt, formulated with RT Technology, and naproxen sodium 500mg.

"These data suggest that a single treatment designed to target multiple mechanisms of migraine may be an effective option for many patients," said Stephen Silberstein, director of the Jefferson Headache Center and lead study investigator. "In particular, we're excited because these studies show promise at treating associated symptoms of migraine such as neck pain and discomfort and sinus pain and pressure, which can be difficult to alleviate," he added.