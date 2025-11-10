Miles Files New NDA For Precose In USA

Miles Laboratories has filed a further New Drug Application for Precose (acarbose) for the treatment of non-insulin-dependant diabetes mellitus. The company withdrew its original application for the product (then called Glucobay) in 1991 after the Food and Drug Administration raised questions regarding efficacy and long-term safety.

Miles was seeking a broader indication for Glucobay, for both non-insulin and insulin-dependent diabetes. The drug has already been launched in several other countries by Miles' parent Bayer.