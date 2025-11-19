MILES TO STOP ADALAT WITCH PLAN

Bayer's US subsidiary Miles Laboratories has agreed to halt its practice of paying pharmacists to "counsel" patients to switch their anti-hypertensive/antianginal brand of nifedipine to its brand Adalat CC, from Pfizer's product Procardia XL.

The agreement was reached through 11 state attorneys, after Miles had been offering pharmacists a $35 "honorarium" to change from the more-prescribed Procardia XL brand to Adalat CC, according to New York state attorney general Oliver Koppell, who said that Miles' program "turns the pharmacist into a 'shill' for the drug manufacturer" rather than an independent source of objective professional advice on drugs. He added that patients were not advised of the fact that pharmacists were being paid for persuading them to switch. Mr Koppell called the program a "bounty for every customer" who switched to the Miles drug, adding that it was a "totally unacceptable marketing practice."

Miles began these payments in 1993, shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the product to treat hypertension. Miles describes the payment as a "reimbursement" to pharmacists for "cognitive" services. The company made contact with more than 11,000 pharmacists in 11 US states involved in the settlement, and paid more than $358,515 to those who took part in the program.