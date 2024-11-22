Miles Withdraws Products Over Possible Contamination

- Miles is withdrawing some of its Prolastin (human alpha-1-proteinase inhibitor) products, used to treat genetic emphysema, because 20 lots of the drug were manufactured from intermediates purchased from the American Red Cross, which has reported that one of its frequent donors has been diagnosed post-mortem with Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease. Miles said that the withdrawal will be small in number due to the persistent national shortage of plasma derivatives.