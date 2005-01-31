Saturday 8 November 2025

Milestone for YM Bio in Oncoscience accord

31 January 2005

Canada's YM BioSciences says that it has been advised by its European partner, Oncoscience AG, that the Phase II trial in children with brain cancer (glioma) utilizing the EGF receptor monoclonal antibody (h-R3) as a monotherapy achieved the clinical milestone that permits conversion of the study into a pivotal investigation in this population.

The new study will be a randomized Phase III trial comparing radiation (the standard-of-care) to radiation plus h-R3 as a first-line therapy following surgery. YM has been advised that the study is expected to enroll 100 patients and is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2006. Results from the original trial will be formally presented at the European High-Grade Glioma Meeting to be held February 25-26 in Regensburg, Germany.

"Although the results are preliminary in nature, we have been advised that at least three patients responded to the treatment, allowing the early conversion of the trial into a more significant pivotal trial. This is a welcome and unanticipated result in a patient population for whom no other therapy is available and prognosis is very poor," said YM chairman David Allan.

