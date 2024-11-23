Milkhaus Labs Begins Ph II Trials with HP-3 And LDI 200

- Milkhaus Laboratories is to begin a Phase II trial of its HP-3product for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. HP-3 works by preventing the mucus from forming in the lungs rather than breaking it up after its appearance, it says. The company adds that it also plans to evaluate HP-3 for other respiratory conditions. In a separate statement, the company has said it will also begin a Phase II trial of LDI 200 for prostate cancer, the active component of which is human chorionic gonadotropin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze