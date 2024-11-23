Milkhaus Labs Begins Ph II Trials with HP-3 And LDI 200

- Milkhaus Laboratories is to begin a Phase II trial of its HP-3product for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. HP-3 works by preventing the mucus from forming in the lungs rather than breaking it up after its appearance, it says. The company adds that it also plans to evaluate HP-3 for other respiratory conditions. In a separate statement, the company has said it will also begin a Phase II trial of LDI 200 for prostate cancer, the active component of which is human chorionic gonadotropin.