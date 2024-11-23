Milkhaus Leukemia Drug

Milkhaus Laboratory's LDI-200 has demonstrated significant activityagainst refractory acute myelogenous leukemia in a Phase I/II trial. Of eight patients who completed the trial, three experienced transient leukemia cell count reductions during the first 28 days of treatment, with disease stabilized for up to 16 weeks. In six additional patients, with lower leukemia cell counts, one was in remission by day 28 of therapy and has remained so for over three months, reports the company.