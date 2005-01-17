Millennium and J&J start Velcade Ph III study

US companies Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D have initiated VISTA (Velcade as Initial Standard Therapy in multiple myeloma: Assessment with melphalan and prednisone) - an international, multicenter Phase III clinical trial of Velcade (boezomib) in combination with melphalan and prednisone versus the latter two agents alone in patients with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma who are not transplant candidates.

The study is being undertaken to evaluate the efficacy, overall safety and tolerability of the combination therapy compared to melphalan and prednisone alone.