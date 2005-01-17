Millennium and J&J start Velcade Ph III study

US companies Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D have initiated VISTA (Velcade as Initial Standard Therapy in multiple myeloma: Assessment with melphalan and prednisone) - an international, multicenter Phase III clinical trial of Velcade (boezomib) in combination with melphalan and prednisone versus the latter two agents alone in patients with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma who are not transplant candidates.
The study is being undertaken to evaluate the efficacy, overall safety and tolerability of the combination therapy compared to melphalan and prednisone alone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze