Millennium And Roche Receive Patent For Obesity Gene

- Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Hoffmann-La Roche have received aNotice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for patent claims relating to the gene known as Uncoupling Protein Homologue, or UCPH, which may be important in weight control. This is the same as the UCP2 gene which was described in Nature Medicine (March issue) and reported in the Marketletter last week (March 10).