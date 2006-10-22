Millennium bows out of AnorMED bidding

Massachusetts, USA-headquartered Millennium Pharmaceuticals says it will not raise its takeover offer of $12 per share, or a total of $515.0 million, for Canadian drugmaker AnorMED, leaving the way clear for the increased offer of $13.50 a share, or $580.0 million, from Genzyme, which first made a hostile bid for the company (Marketletters passim).

Millennium stated that, to increase its offer, would not have been in the best interests of its shareholders and, as a result, the companies "terminated their existing support agreement." AnorMED's board of directors had previously backed the Millennium proposal. The US firm also noted that, under the terms of the negotiations, it is now entitled to receive a termination fee of $19.5 million from AnorMED.

The Canadian firm's main asset is its hematology-oncology product Mozobil, which had been viewed as having a good potential, but analysts are now saying it will generate sales of only $100.0-$200.0 million at peak, and Genzyme will end up paying too much for the company.