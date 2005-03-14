Millennium gets $40.0M milestones

USA-based Millennium Pharmaceuticals says it will receive licensing fees and milestone payments of $40.0 million from its partnerships with UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (Marketletters passim).

A $19.9 million milestone payment in cash was triggered by the transfer of the central marketing authorization for Integrilin (eptifibatide) in Europe to GSK. Millennium expects to receive this during the first quarter of 2005 and will book it as strategic alliance revenue throughout the remainder of the year, it said.