Millennium names new president and chief executive

Millennium Pharmaceuticals of the USA has named Deborah Dunsire as its new president and chief executive. Joining the firm from her previous position as head of Novartis Pharmaceuticals' North American Oncology Operations, Dr Dunsire succeeds Mark Levin, co-founder of the company and CEO since its inception. She has also been elected to Millennium's board of directors, and plans to assume her duties from August 1.
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