Millennium net loss reaches $30.7 million

Millennium Pharmaceuticals has reported a net loss of $30.7 million forthe second quarter of 2001, or $0.14 per share, an increase of 29% on the corresponding period last year. The results, which included a charge of $16 million relating to acquisitions over the last few years, were at the favorable end of most analysts' expectations. Revenues rose 27% to $59.1 million.

Kevin Starr, the company's chief financial officer, said that the quarter was a significant one for Millennium, "as evidenced by the US launch and European regulatory approval of our first therapeutic product," Campath (alemtuzumab), its humanized monoclonal antibody for patients with B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have been treated with alkylating drugs and have failed fludarabine therapy (Marketletter May 21). It is sold in the USA by Berlex Laboratories and in Europe by the latter's parent company, Schering AG.

R&D spend jumps 52%