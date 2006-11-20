Millennium prices $225M convertible notes

Millennium Pharmaceuticals says it has priced $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due November 15, 2011, pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes, solely to cover over-allotments.

The notes will be convertible based on an initial conversion rate of 64.6465 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $15.47 per share. They will bear interest at a rate of 2.25% a year. The offering is expected to close on November 15, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Millennium says it expects to use the net proceeds primarily for potential license arrangements and acquisitions, and any balance for general corporate purposes.