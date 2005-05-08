Millennium's 1st-qtr losses narrow

USA-based Millennium Pharmaceuticals has posted a net loss of $36.4 million, or $0.12 per share, for the first quarter of 2005 versus $40.6 million, or $0.13 per share, for the first quarter of 2004. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2005 increased 34% to $123.7 million from $92.6 million in the like-period of the previous year. Millennium restated its fiancial guidance for the full year, predicting a net loss under $100.0 million.

Millennium stated that the marked swing towards profitability is largely due to the 51% increase in net sales of its anticancer drug Velcade (bortezomib) injection, which reached $44.8 million from $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2004. The drug was recently approved in the treatment of relapsed mulitple myeloma. Co-promotion revenue from collaborator Schering-Plough for sales of Integrilin (epifitabide) injection fell 10% to $42.8 million vs $47.8 million although its sales rose.