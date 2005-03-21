Millennium starts Ph IV trial of Velcade in MM

Millennium Pharmaceuticals of the USA has initiated a clinical Phase IV study of Velcade (boezomib) for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have previously responded to the drug and relapsed following a treatment-free remission.

Designated EVEREST (Evaluation of Velcade Employed as Retreatment for Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability), the multicenter trial involving around 120 subjects will assess the efficacy of retreatment with Velcade in terms of best confirmed M-protein response, the group said.