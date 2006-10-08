Millipore and JPT enter distribution accord

US firm Millipore Corp and JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berlin, Germany-based Jerini AG, have announced a distribution and marketing agreement. This relationship gives Millipore worldwide, non-exclusive distribution rights for JPT's line of enzyme profiling products and services targeting enzymes such as kinases, phosphatases and proteases. JPT's line of Enzyme Substrate Sets and Microarrays containing thousands of peptides with annotated phosphorylation/cleavage sites to study enzymatic activities and substrate specificities is included in the deal.

"JPT's unique peptide-based products strongly complement our existing portfolio of cell signaling reagents and services," states Rick Ryan, vice president of the drug discovery business unit for the Bioscience Division of Millipore. "This will give Millipore customers access to patented high-throughput peptide synthesis and screening platforms, which accelerates research in the field of signal transduction," he added.