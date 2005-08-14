Millipore buys NovAseptic of Sweden

Massachusetts, USA-based Millipore Corp says that it has completed the acquisition of over 90% of the shares of NovAseptic AB from the company's majority shareholders. Millipore is in the process of acquiring the remaining shares from the minority shareholders.
Martin Madaus, the US firm's chief executive, noted: "NovAseptic brings innovative and differentiated products that our biotech and pharmaceutical customers value highly for manufacturing biologics and for monitoring bio-manufacturing processes. There is a great fit strategically and tactically, and we've added exceptional technology and talent to Millipore."
The Swedish group, based in Gothenburg, provides a range of solutions for aseptic processing applications in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze