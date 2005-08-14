Millipore buys NovAseptic of Sweden

Massachusetts, USA-based Millipore Corp says that it has completed the acquisition of over 90% of the shares of NovAseptic AB from the company's majority shareholders. Millipore is in the process of acquiring the remaining shares from the minority shareholders.

Martin Madaus, the US firm's chief executive, noted: "NovAseptic brings innovative and differentiated products that our biotech and pharmaceutical customers value highly for manufacturing biologics and for monitoring bio-manufacturing processes. There is a great fit strategically and tactically, and we've added exceptional technology and talent to Millipore."

The Swedish group, based in Gothenburg, provides a range of solutions for aseptic processing applications in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.