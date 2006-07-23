Millipore completes Serologicals acquisition

Following shareholders' approval, Millipore Corp says it has completed its previously-announced acquisitions of fellow US firm Serologicals (Marketletter May 1). The deal will turn Millipore into a life science industry leader with combined annual revenues of around $1.4 billion. Although financial details of the buy were not given, it was estimated that it cost Millipore around $1.4 billion.
