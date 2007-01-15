Millipore in kinase screening deal with J&J

Massachusetts, USA-based Millipore has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, Division of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, for protein kinase screening using the Upstate KinaseProfiler service, Millipore's "gold standard" radiometric service. Under the terms of this deal, J&JPRD will supply potential protein kinase inhibitors for kinase selectivity profiling against Millipore's panel of 252 protein and lipid kinases.

Millipore's selectivity profiling services help drug companies evaluate potential leads and guide medicinal chemistry to optimize the most promising compounds and avoid the costly development of non-specific lead candidates. The panel of kinases assembled for the KinaseProfiler service represents the largest and most disease-relevant of its kind and is under continuous improvement and expansion at Millipore's facility in Dundee, Scotland, the company says.