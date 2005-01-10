Millipore introduces new western blotting method

US company Millipore has announced the availability of a new western blotting technique using the company's Immobilon-P and PSQ transfer membranes. The Double Blotting method was developed by Francoise Lasne of the National Anti-Doping Laboratory in Chatenay-Malabry, France, to overcome high non-specific binding of secondary antibodies during immunoblotting.

The procedure involves blotting proteins onto a sheet of Immobilon membrane, which is probed with the primary antibody and then assembled with a second membrane sheet. Both membrane sheets undergo a second blotting under acidic conditions. This second blot allows the primary antibody molecules to desorb from their corresponding antigen and transfer onto the second membrane, whereas the antigen and the interfering proteins remain bound to the first membrane. The second membrane can then be probed by secondary antibodies without risk of non-specific binding.