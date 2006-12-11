Millipore launches vector for RNAi delivery

Massachusetts, USA-based Millipore Corp has launched the first round of its adenoviral short hairpin RNA expression vector reagents targeting the human druggable genome. The classes that are included in this release represent all the major protein classes amenable to small molecule intervention, including kinases, GPCRs, ion channels, proteases, nuclear hormone receptors, secreted proteins and receptors. The targets were chosen to complement Millipore's current offering of drug discovery-based products and services.
Trade named AdenoSilence, these vectors are available in three different sequence variants sold individually or as a kit containing all three. A replication incompetent version of the human adenovirus is used to introduce shRNA into a broad range of primary cells that decrease the expression of the targeted genes. Human primary cells are the best systems to model disease and work well in target discovery programs.
