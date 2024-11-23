Mimetix Starts Phase I Nanox Trials

- Mimetix has started Phase I trials of its second product, aninjectable formulation of naproxen called Nanox, which the company is developing for the short-term management of moderate-to-severe pain. The attraction of naproxen in this setting is that it is non-narcotic, and also has a long duration of action - about four times that of morphine, according to Mimetix. The company's first product, DIAC for the treatment of fibrocystic breast disease, is in Phase II/III trials.