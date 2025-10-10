Friday 10 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

MindMaze

A Swiss neurotechnology company developing digital therapeutics and neurorehabilitation solutions for brain health and recovery.

The company’s product suite includes platforms such as MindMotion GO, MindMotion PRO, MindPod, Intento, and Brain Vitals, which combine software, sensors, and clinical protocols to deliver therapy and monitoring for neurologic conditions. 

Since its founding in 2012 by Tej Tadi, MindMaze has raised approximately US $224 million over seven funding rounds, including a Series B in February 2022. Its funders include Hinduja Group, Concord Health Partners, and FIT, among others. 

MindMaze has evolved from device-centric neurorehabilitation into a broader digital therapeutics and health tech player, aiming to embed neuro-recovery solutions in clinical settings and home care models. Its approach emphasizes scalable, software-enabled solutions rather than traditional drug pipelines.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest MindMaze News

AI-first MindMaze emerges from $1.1 billion union of Relief and NeuroX
8 October 2025
More MindMaze news >


Today's issue

Expedition raises $165m to advance COPD drug licensed from Fosun
Pharmaceutical
Expedition raises $165m to advance COPD drug licensed from Fosun
10 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Final data analysis by the PARASOL collaboration with Dimerix
9 October 2025
Biotechnology
Cidara wins FDA “Breakthrough” status for CD388
9 October 2025
Biotechnology
AviadoBio to pay up to $413 million for UgeneX gene therapy rights
9 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Italfarmaco appoints Francesco Di Marco as CEO
9 October 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for Libtayo
9 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk considers fresh appeal after IRA defeat
9 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze