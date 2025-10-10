The company’s product suite includes platforms such as MindMotion GO, MindMotion PRO, MindPod, Intento, and Brain Vitals, which combine software, sensors, and clinical protocols to deliver therapy and monitoring for neurologic conditions.

Since its founding in 2012 by Tej Tadi, MindMaze has raised approximately US $224 million over seven funding rounds, including a Series B in February 2022. Its funders include Hinduja Group, Concord Health Partners, and FIT, among others.

MindMaze has evolved from device-centric neurorehabilitation into a broader digital therapeutics and health tech player, aiming to embed neuro-recovery solutions in clinical settings and home care models. Its approach emphasizes scalable, software-enabled solutions rather than traditional drug pipelines.