A Swiss-based commercial-stage biotechnology and neurotechnology company developing digital neurotherapeutic treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders. MindMaze Therapeutics combines software, sensors and clinical neuroscience to deliver therapies for recovery and rehabilitation after neurological injury or disease.

Company Overview

MindMaze Therapeutics develops digital therapeutics designed to improve neurological recovery and brain health. The company’s platform integrates software, wearable sensors and data analytics to deliver personalized treatment programs targeting motor and cognitive rehabilitation.

Its technology enables therapies to be delivered both in clinical settings and in patients’ homes, allowing rehabilitation to continue beyond hospital care. The platform uses digital assessments and immersive therapeutic experiences designed to promote recovery after neurological injury or disease.

MindMaze positions its approach as precision neurotherapeutics, combining behavioral therapy, digital monitoring and neurotechnology to improve outcomes for patients with neurological disorders.





Headquarters and Global Presence

MindMaze Therapeutics is headquartered in Switzerland, with operations centered in Geneva and Lausanne.

The company’s solutions are deployed globally across hospitals, rehabilitation centers and home-care environments. Its digital therapies are used internationally for neurological rehabilitation and monitoring.





Founding and History

MindMaze was founded by neuroscientist and entrepreneur Tej Tadi and originally focused on virtual-reality-based neurorehabilitation technologies.

In December 2025 the company formed MindMaze Therapeutics through the business combination of Relief Therapeutics Holding SA and NeuroX Group SA, creating a commercial-stage platform combining digital neurotherapeutics with a biopharmaceutical portfolio.

The combined company develops and commercializes digital treatments for neurological diseases while continuing to manage Relief’s earlier portfolio of therapeutic assets targeting respiratory, dermatological and metabolic diseases.





Therapy Areas and Focus

MindMaze Therapeutics focuses primarily on neurological diseases and conditions affecting brain function.

Key areas of development include:

stroke rehabilitation

Parkinson’s disease and neurodegenerative disorders

traumatic brain injury

multiple sclerosis

spinal cord injury

age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease

These conditions involve impairments in motor or cognitive function that may benefit from intensive digital rehabilitation therapies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform integrates digital therapeutics with advanced sensing and analytics technologies.

Key components include:

immersive neurorehabilitation software environments

wearable sensors and motion-tracking systems

digital motion assessments and analytics

telehealth and remote monitoring tools

This integrated system allows clinicians to monitor patient progress and adjust therapy programs while enabling continued rehabilitation in home environments.





Key Pipeline and Commercial Programs

MindMotion GO

Modality: digital neurorehabilitation therapy system

Indication focus: neurological rehabilitation including stroke recovery

Status: commercially available and used in clinical settings

Function: provides interactive training exercises to improve motor recovery.

MindPod platform

Modality: immersive digital rehabilitation environment

Indication focus: cognitive and motor rehabilitation

Status: clinical deployment

Function: uses gamified therapy sessions to improve engagement and training intensity.

Izar smart peripheral

Modality: sensor-based hand rehabilitation device

Indication focus: neurological conditions affecting motor function

Status: clinical use

Function: supports hand motor recovery in diseases such as stroke and Parkinson’s disease.

Additional development programs expand the platform into new neurological indications and integrate digital biomarkers derived from motion analytics.





Key Personnel

Tej Tadi, founder and strategic advisor





Strategic Partnerships

MindMaze collaborates with healthcare providers, research institutions and pharmaceutical companies to support development and deployment of its neurotherapeutic platform.

Key partnership areas include:

collaborations with hospitals and rehabilitation centers implementing digital neurotherapy programs

research partnerships exploring neurological disease mechanisms and digital biomarkers

collaborations with pharmaceutical companies integrating digital technologies into clinical trials.

These partnerships support clinical validation and global adoption of the company’s neurorehabilitation technologies.





FAQ Section