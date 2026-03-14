MindMaze Therapeutics develops digital therapeutics designed to improve neurological recovery and brain health. The company’s platform integrates software, wearable sensors and data analytics to deliver personalized treatment programs targeting motor and cognitive rehabilitation.
Its technology enables therapies to be delivered both in clinical settings and in patients’ homes, allowing rehabilitation to continue beyond hospital care. The platform uses digital assessments and immersive therapeutic experiences designed to promote recovery after neurological injury or disease.
MindMaze positions its approach as precision neurotherapeutics, combining behavioral therapy, digital monitoring and neurotechnology to improve outcomes for patients with neurological disorders.
MindMaze Therapeutics is headquartered in Switzerland, with operations centered in Geneva and Lausanne.
The company’s solutions are deployed globally across hospitals, rehabilitation centers and home-care environments. Its digital therapies are used internationally for neurological rehabilitation and monitoring.
MindMaze was founded by neuroscientist and entrepreneur Tej Tadi and originally focused on virtual-reality-based neurorehabilitation technologies.
In December 2025 the company formed MindMaze Therapeutics through the business combination of Relief Therapeutics Holding SA and NeuroX Group SA, creating a commercial-stage platform combining digital neurotherapeutics with a biopharmaceutical portfolio.
The combined company develops and commercializes digital treatments for neurological diseases while continuing to manage Relief’s earlier portfolio of therapeutic assets targeting respiratory, dermatological and metabolic diseases.
MindMaze Therapeutics focuses primarily on neurological diseases and conditions affecting brain function.
Key areas of development include:
These conditions involve impairments in motor or cognitive function that may benefit from intensive digital rehabilitation therapies.
The company’s platform integrates digital therapeutics with advanced sensing and analytics technologies.
Key components include:
This integrated system allows clinicians to monitor patient progress and adjust therapy programs while enabling continued rehabilitation in home environments.
MindMotion GO
MindPod platform
Izar smart peripheral
Additional development programs expand the platform into new neurological indications and integrate digital biomarkers derived from motion analytics.
MindMaze collaborates with healthcare providers, research institutions and pharmaceutical companies to support development and deployment of its neurotherapeutic platform.
Key partnership areas include:
These partnerships support clinical validation and global adoption of the company’s neurorehabilitation technologies.
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