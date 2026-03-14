Saturday 14 March 2026

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MindMaze Therapeutics

A Swiss-based commercial-stage biotechnology and neurotechnology company developing digital neurotherapeutic treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders. MindMaze Therapeutics combines software, sensors and clinical neuroscience to deliver therapies for recovery and rehabilitation after neurological injury or disease.

Company Overview

MindMaze Therapeutics develops digital therapeutics designed to improve neurological recovery and brain health. The company’s platform integrates software, wearable sensors and data analytics to deliver personalized treatment programs targeting motor and cognitive rehabilitation.

Its technology enables therapies to be delivered both in clinical settings and in patients’ homes, allowing rehabilitation to continue beyond hospital care. The platform uses digital assessments and immersive therapeutic experiences designed to promote recovery after neurological injury or disease.

MindMaze positions its approach as precision neurotherapeutics, combining behavioral therapy, digital monitoring and neurotechnology to improve outcomes for patients with neurological disorders.


Headquarters and Global Presence

MindMaze Therapeutics is headquartered in Switzerland, with operations centered in Geneva and Lausanne.

The company’s solutions are deployed globally across hospitals, rehabilitation centers and home-care environments. Its digital therapies are used internationally for neurological rehabilitation and monitoring.


Founding and History

MindMaze was founded by neuroscientist and entrepreneur Tej Tadi and originally focused on virtual-reality-based neurorehabilitation technologies.

In December 2025 the company formed MindMaze Therapeutics through the business combination of Relief Therapeutics Holding SA and NeuroX Group SA, creating a commercial-stage platform combining digital neurotherapeutics with a biopharmaceutical portfolio.

The combined company develops and commercializes digital treatments for neurological diseases while continuing to manage Relief’s earlier portfolio of therapeutic assets targeting respiratory, dermatological and metabolic diseases.


Therapy Areas and Focus

MindMaze Therapeutics focuses primarily on neurological diseases and conditions affecting brain function.

Key areas of development include:

  • stroke rehabilitation
  • Parkinson’s disease and neurodegenerative disorders
  • traumatic brain injury
  • multiple sclerosis
  • spinal cord injury
  • age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease

These conditions involve impairments in motor or cognitive function that may benefit from intensive digital rehabilitation therapies.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform integrates digital therapeutics with advanced sensing and analytics technologies.

Key components include:

  • immersive neurorehabilitation software environments
  • wearable sensors and motion-tracking systems
  • digital motion assessments and analytics
  • telehealth and remote monitoring tools

This integrated system allows clinicians to monitor patient progress and adjust therapy programs while enabling continued rehabilitation in home environments.


Key Pipeline and Commercial Programs

MindMotion GO

  • Modality: digital neurorehabilitation therapy system
  • Indication focus: neurological rehabilitation including stroke recovery
  • Status: commercially available and used in clinical settings
  • Function: provides interactive training exercises to improve motor recovery.

MindPod platform

  • Modality: immersive digital rehabilitation environment
  • Indication focus: cognitive and motor rehabilitation
  • Status: clinical deployment
  • Function: uses gamified therapy sessions to improve engagement and training intensity.

Izar smart peripheral

  • Modality: sensor-based hand rehabilitation device
  • Indication focus: neurological conditions affecting motor function
  • Status: clinical use
  • Function: supports hand motor recovery in diseases such as stroke and Parkinson’s disease.

Additional development programs expand the platform into new neurological indications and integrate digital biomarkers derived from motion analytics.


Key Personnel

  • Tej Tadi, founder and strategic advisor


Strategic Partnerships

MindMaze collaborates with healthcare providers, research institutions and pharmaceutical companies to support development and deployment of its neurotherapeutic platform.

Key partnership areas include:

  • collaborations with hospitals and rehabilitation centers implementing digital neurotherapy programs
  • research partnerships exploring neurological disease mechanisms and digital biomarkers
  • collaborations with pharmaceutical companies integrating digital technologies into clinical trials.

These partnerships support clinical validation and global adoption of the company’s neurorehabilitation technologies.


FAQ Section

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Latest MindMaze Therapeutics News

MindMaze names new chief exec to drive US expansion
12 March 2026
AI-first MindMaze emerges from $1.1 billion union of Relief and NeuroX
15 October 2025
More MindMaze Therapeutics news >


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