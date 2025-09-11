Mineralys Therapeutics

Financial Overview

Mineralys reported a net loss of $177.8 million in 2024, compared with $71.9 million in 2023, reflecting increased R&D spending to advance its pivotal hypertension and CKD trials.

The company held $198.2 million in cash and investments as of December 31, 2024, which expanded to $324.9 million by mid-2025, extending its financial runway into 2027. Analysts see meaningful upside potential tied to multiple upcoming Phase II and Phase III readouts.