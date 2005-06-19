Minnesota adds UK pharmacies to web site

The US state of Minnesota's first-in-the-nation prescription drug web site, Minnesota RxConnect (Marketletters passim) now gives users the option to have some prescriptions filled through UK pharmacies that have partnerships with two of the Canadian businesses affiliated with the web site.
The move was necessary because the Canadian government and some drug majors may be jeopardizing access to Canadian drugs, said Governor Tim Pawlenty.
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